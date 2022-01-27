The 2022-2 season of professional football in Colombia has already started and there are several clubs that are emerging as candidates to fight for the championship, especially after a busy transfer market in which the panorama for this new championship radically changed.
The specialized portal Transfermarkt made a ranking of the BetPlay Dimayor League teams that have the most value for the start of 2022 and below we present the results.
America did not make much noise in terms of signings until a few days ago, announcing the arrival of the Spaniard Iago Falque. Thanks to his presence, the squad of the scarlet is valued on the €16.9 million by 2022.
Although Millonarios is not a team that makes large investments, thanks to the development of some players and a couple of signings in particular, it maintains a squad close to the €18.7 million. In their payroll they highlight Andres Roman, Álvaro Montero and Andrés Llinás.
Tolima was one of the great winners of 2021 and with the aim of appearing in the Copa Libertadores, it invested significantly. Its total market value reaches €22.6 millionstanding out there Sergio Mosquera, Juan Rios and Andres Ibarguen.
National is traditionally one of the teams that spends the most on the formation of its squad and this new year is no exception, totaling €22.7 million. Within their payroll they highlight Jarlan Barrier, Yeison Guzmán and Yerson Candelo.
This is not a surprise, as Junior took it upon himself to sign several of the best players available in the business. Your workforce reaches €23.8 million, courtesy of players like Miguel Angel Borgia, Daniel Giraldo and Fernando Uribe.
