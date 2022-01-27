Home page world

divide

Oil spill off the coast of Rayong. © -/Royal Thai Navy/AP/dpa

Around 160,000 liters of crude oil spilled into the sea from a leak in an underwater pipeline off the coast of Thailand. what will be done now

BANGKOK – Concerns about a possible oil spill are increasing in eastern Thailand. On Tuesday, around 160,000 liters of crude oil spilled into the sea from a leak in an underwater pipeline belonging to the Star Petroleum Refining Company in Rayong province, which is popular with tourists.

The Navy is trying feverishly to contain the oil slick in the Gulf of Thailand, the authorities said. If that doesn’t succeed, he is expected to reach the coast of a marine national park in the Samet archipelago on Friday afternoon, the Bangkok Post newspaper quoted Atthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of Pollution Control, as saying on Thursday.

Use of dispersants

According to the information, the outflow of oil was stopped shortly after midnight on Wednesday after a few hours. Chemical dispersants were used to mitigate the damage, it said. The Samet Archipelago with the Khao Laem Ya – Mu Ko Samet National Park is located about 200 kilometers southeast of Bangkok and is also a popular weekend destination for capital city dwellers.

more on the subject On a tour of discovery in the Bay of Lübeck Twitter ban lifted in Nigeria Police in Trier pull offenders out of circulation

“We don’t want the terrible oil spill in Ao Phrao Bay to happen again,” said Sarinthip Tupmongkholsup, president of Ko Samet Tourism Association, referring to an environmental disaster in the same region in 2013, when a pipeline leak resulted in an oil spill caused, which reached the island within a short time and could not be stopped despite immediate cleaning work. “Locals have worked for years to clean up the oil,” Tupmongkholsup said. dpa