Omar Campos is one of the best wingers in the entire Liga MX. Since he was a youth, the man from Santos has stood out for his conditions in attack, having an empty arrival and with the passage of time, the 20-year-old man has improved his defensive profile that naturally cost him at the beginning of his career.
Since his rookie status, Campos had an important performance, starting in the last MX League final with Santos’ team despite not having more than 20 professional games. This fact has put Omar in the crosshairs of different teams, in Mexico, the eagles of America have made an attempt this winter to sign him, although they were unsuccessful, in the same way, in the European market they have already probed the possible signing from the left side, specifically, Galatasaray from Turkey is the team that is pressing for the signing of Campos.
A few days ago we reported that the team from Turkish hell made a formal offer for the signing of Omar, however, this was rejected by the team from northern Mexico. However, Galatasaray does not give up on its intentions for Campos, the most recent information states that said club has presented a second offer of 4.5 million dollars to acquire the man from Santos, however, this figure is still far from the 6 million dollars that those from Torreón want to receive for the transfer of their jewel.
