Although the sea is the most desired destination for tourists looking for a rest, the beaches can also represent great dangers that in the eyes of those who do not know can go completely unnoticed. That is why, before entering an unknown beach, it is always important to make sure of its safety conditions.

some beaches from Australia, Brazil, the United States, India and Colombia, could represent high risks, both for safety, as well as for natural conditions (animals, dangerous winds and tides) or even for contamination that may be accentuated in the place. Here we tell you what those are most dangerous beaches, that we recommend, do not try to visit according to the Chic medium.

Pollution at Chowpatty Beach in Mumbai, India

This is the most polluted beach in the world, its waters are extremely dirty and have left hundreds of inhabitants of the capital of India sick. There, a Hindu festival called Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated in September, where a deity with a humanoid elephant figure is honored, which is submerged in the waters.

Outside of this festivity, this is a beach that is generally full of plastic waste and other types of garbage that would prevent anyone from wanting to bathe there. However, in recent years there has been talk of a restoration of the beach which volunteers try to clean it to save the ecosystem.

Nuclear danger at Bikini Atoll in Micronesia

Although this place from the photograph looks like a beautiful paradisiacal beach, it is one of the most toxic and dangerous places in the world because 67 US nuclear bombs exploded there between 1946 and 1958 and it was a US nuclear testing ground. .

In this image you can see one of the detonations carried out in the Bikini Atoll of the Marshall Islands in 1954. Photo: United States Department of Defense

The atoll is part of the Marshall Islands and is 6 square kilometers in area. Biologists estimate that the impact caused by the nuclear detonations could seriously affect the fauna and flora of the ecosystem, which is why it was declared a nuclear desert.

Sharks on Gansbaai Island in South Africa

It is known as ‘The great capital of the white shark’, so swimming there would be close to reliving the nightmares of the classic horror movies related to sharks, since this type of shark (the white) is the most dangerous represents for humans.

The reason that so many sharks inhabit this region is that these waters off the South African coast are rich in food. Thousands of sea lions live there, the favorite animal for this wild predator.

For their part, there are travel companies that offer to dive with sharks as a tourist attraction, clearly protected by a metal cage, but allowing tourists to live the experience of being close to these creatures, keeping all the security of the case.

Jellyfish and sharks at Cape Tribulation in Queensland, Australia

Deadly jellyfish live on the paradisiacal Australian beaches of Queensland, this dangerous animal has a powerful poison that attacks the cardiovascular system that paralyzes swimmers and could make them drown before leaving the water.

A drone has captured the moment a huge saltwater croc attacks a giant sea turtle at Noah Beach in Cape Tribulation. 🐊 The turtle can be seen trying to make an escape as the predator drags it further out to sea.#9News pic.twitter.com/CntB8gX6Ob — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) October 17, 2022

Likewise, its waters abound in saltwater crocodiles, the largest and most dangerous species of this predator, for this reason, authorities recommend not to dive into the water, but also not to be without precautions because the crocodiles can climb up to the sand of the beach, which Which makes it even more dangerous.

Canaveral beach in Colombia

This beach, located in the department of Magdalena, has come to be called ‘the most dangerous in the world’ and has even been nicknamed ‘the deadly temptation’, as a very beautiful beach that hides a serious danger.

Cañaveral beach is one of the most dangerous in the world, it even appears in world tops in renowned tourism blogs. Photo: Taken from www.parquetayrona.com

Experts explain that the winds that guide the ocean current act like rivers and can push bathers out to sea, causing a tragedy. The danger of the tides have made it one of the closed beaches of the Tayrona park, in which, together with another so-called reef, more than 200 people have died.

