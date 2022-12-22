German spy arrested for working for Russia

An official of the German secret services (Bundesnachrichtendienst) has been arrested by order of the general prosecutor’s office based in Karlsruhe (south) for allegedly committing a crime of treason to the State by transmitting secret information to Russian espionage.

(Also: Volodymyr Zelenskiy asks US for more help to hasten Ukraine’s victory)

According to the attorney general’s office, Carsten L. is an employee of the Federal Intelligence Service and this year “he submitted information obtained in the course of his professional activity to a Russian intelligence service.”

In a statement, the prosecution added that the content of the information transmitted by the detainee to the Russian intelligence service constitutes a “state secret”.

In its note, the prosecution indicates that the address of the detainee was registered, as well as his place of work.

(Also: Aurelia García released, indigenous accused of murder by miscarriage)

He adds that he has been placed at the disposal of a judge, who has ordered his entry into pretrial detention.

The weekly “Der Spiegel”, which describes the arrest as “perhaps one of the biggest espionage cases in the history of secret services”cites its president, Bruno Kahl, who confirmed that suspicions about a leak of secrets led to the activation of the attorney general’s office.

(Also: Ukraine: Will US aid and Patriot missiles turn the tide of the war?)

“With Russia we are dealing with an actor from the other side whose unscrupulousness and willingness to use violence we must take into account,” Kahl was quoted as saying by the publication.

The source added that At the moment, more details of the case cannot be revealed because they could be used by Russia “in their intent to harm Germany.”

EFE