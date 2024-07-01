Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It is one of the most popular anime of recent years. The series brings its own rhythm and essence, the hand of its animation house: Ufotable studio, never ceases to surprise us with its beautiful work. One of the scenes that will go down in history in anime in general is Muzan’s entrance to the Ubuyashiki mansion, however, as all fans usually mention, the delivery is perfect from beginning to end, because of this I would like some of the most essential moments both for the story and for the adaptation.

Below is the top 5 of the most epic moments in animation. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Ufotable has definitely done a sensational job. And at least, up to this point, it has not received any exploitation complaints, let’s hope it continues like this and we support its commitment to the anime industry. Without further ado, the most acclaimed moments.

The most glorious scenes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Muzan’s entrance to the Ubuyashiki mansion

Muzan’s entrance to the Ubuyashiki mansion gave us goosebumps. All his honors left us shocked after several seconds of watching. the feet and the fog that hid Muzan at midnight, and despite the fact that afterwards everything was reduced to a terrifying explosion, the reality is that the epic entrance of the most powerful demon will freeze our blood every time.

Although, of course, the episode was a masterpiece, after this, the burning mansion and Tamayo’s attack was an absolute delight, however, the chapter before that, closed predicting precisely the perfection of chapter eight of the fourth season of Demon Slayer.

The Fall of the Pillars in the Infinite Castle

The season finale of Demon Slayer let us see how all the pillars came and fell into the infinite castle. The nervousness after the children’s mobilization was impeccable, seeing them run and sweat to get to hell was spectacular, but their nervous fall, full of rage and pain was even more complex, the movement, the color and the details did not leave one of the most epic moments for the anime.

Each of the pillars fell into the infinite castle, but also the other companions who were in the perimeter of the mansion. The demon wants to kill all the hunters, but the hatred of the hunters will not give in, as Ubuyashiki, the general commander, mentioned.

The battles in the movie trilogy will surely give us even more than we expected! We can’t wait.

The battle between Tokito and Gyoko: the awakening of their brand

Each of the battles of Demon Slayer has had an epic moment where action and emotion merge to create a whole experience, however, The awakening of Tokito, one of the youngest but also strongest pillars, shows us an unprecedented battle, and will remain etched in our retina.

In the village of the blacksmiths, Tokito awakens his mark and his same past that gives more vigor to his spirit in the middle of a fight to the death. in front of one of the upper demon moons.

⭐ NEW CHARACTER VISUAL ⭐

4. Rengoku’s confrontation with Akaza

Rengoku is one of the most beloved characters of Demon Slayer, His spirit lives on in Tanjiro who has become one of the most powerful hunters. The end of the Infinity Train season gave us a strong heartache with his loss but also showed us a battle full of fire, one of the cleanest and most interesting fights.

Rengoku was one of the most wonderful pillars, I hope he always accompanies you in your hearts.

5. Tanjiro vs Daki

The Upper Moon that Tanjiro faced in the Red Light District arc had techniques that left us speechless. Daki’s ribbons coupled with fire made her movements elegant and substantial. The moon certainly provided a superior image and Ufotable’s animation did it justice.

Daki’s battle, in general, is one of the most impressive, but the harshness of the feelings it left us with also has its own thing. Of course, the fact that Tanjiro stars in it is not minor either.

The story of Koyoharu Gotouge is impressive and with the help of Ufotable it will make history, as fans say:

By the way, any appearance of Tomioka is exemplary, how to decide on one? Impossible. Although, if you have a favorite, you should tell me in the comments.

What to watch if you liked the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba animation?

Ufotable has impressive works, in fact, the trilogy saga of Fate It is a marvel and Demon Slayer is the one who is at his height, if we see a remake of Stay Nightit would be a boom for the internet.

The Fate saga follows the story full of epic heroes linked with dark magic, it is one of the most interesting stories of recent times and its animation is amazing. Other works of Ufotable that have the same quality as Demon Slayer It is undoubtedly its production of Fate and it is the following:

Fate Zero (2011 and 2012)

Fate Unlimited Blade Works (2014 and 2015).

The trilogy Fate/Stay Night Movie: Heaven’s Feel — I. Presage Flower (2017), II. Lost Butterfly (2019) and III. Spring Song (2020).

Mob Psycho 100

The battle frames from season two are amazing and have already made history. Give it a chance and continue to be amazed by the animation quality. The third season was directed by Studio Bones (My Hero Academia).

Frieren: beyond the journey

Frieren came with a kind story full of magic and action, it made us go on huge journeys and makes us learn about the issues of empathy, understanding and grief. Its animation by MadHouse is clean and full of sparkles. You won’t regret watching it after the battles full of speed and strength.

Dan Da Dan

One of the most anticipated anime for the rest of the year is Dan Da Dan, The delivery will be handled by Studio Science Saru and it seems that they will not neglect any of the details.

The series premieres in fall 2024, with an October window.

So, what did you think of the series? Have you seen them? Do you think they are up to par? Demon Slayer? I read you in the comments.

