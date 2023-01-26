The Clausura 2023 Tournament has started and 3 days have already been played. Most of the clubs continue to work at forced marches to close some other signing before the closing of records for the winter market.
There are 5 clubs that urgently need to hire more than one player for this competition, since the transfer window will end on Thursday, February 2. Here we present you which clubs need to sign more than one player.
5. America
Without a doubt, one of the teams that must urgently close more than one signing is America. The Azulcremas have only formalized the signings of Israel Reyes and Luis Malagón, although in defense they continue to have problems and require a proven bulwark with extensive credentials.
4.Chivas
Everything seems to indicate that the Chivas They will no longer move their board, although they require a couple of elements to make a difference in the contest.
Until today, they have only made use of the services of Víctor Guzmán and Daniel Ríos, so they need another striker at any cost due to Alexis Vega’s loss due to injury.
3. Toluca
Compared to the last two tournaments, for this leg market the Red Devils of Toluca They were discreet and have only signed Maximiliano Araujo, Brian García and Emilio Orrantia.
The team led by Ignacio Ambriz requires a born striker with a developed nose for goals, since González still does not give the width, as well as a midfielder with leadership.
2.Pachuca
The current champion of Mexico, the Tuzos del Pachuca, could stay with the squad with which the championship was achieved. However, with the departure of their scorer Nicolás Ibáñez, those with long pants will have to work at a forced march to close the hiring of one or two players.
1. Blue Cross
The Blue Cross Machine is suffering in his search for a striker. Those led by the Mexican coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez have had no luck signing an attacker, let alone a renowned one, but someone interested in signing with them.
Likewise, they require a defender, since in recent games the defenders have shown their defensive deficiencies.
#Liga #teams #signing #winter #market
Leave a Reply