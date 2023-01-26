Tigres has broken the Liga MX market this winter. The UANL team opened the portfolio after recent disappointing results and hired Fernando Gorriarán, Nicolás Ibáñez and Diego Lainez for the Clausura 2023 tournament. The Mexican winger will return to Mexican soccer after a four-year stint in European soccer.
Despite his interesting conditions, the Club América youth squad failed to establish himself at Betis or Braga, so he decided to return to Mexican soccer with one of the most powerful teams. According to the most recent reports, the cats closed the hiring of Lainez in exchange for a figure close to seven million dollars.
In this way, Tigres would have taken 65% of the winger’s card, Betis retained 20% and America has 15%. The contract would link Lainez with the UANL squad until 2027.
Tigres’ financial offer was one of the main reasons why the 22-year-old winger agreed to leave the European dream to return to Liga MX. According to various media, Lainez will receive two million dollars a year.
This means that the former player of America, Betis and Braga would earn a total of 112,000 Mexican pesos a day, almost 784,000 pesos a week and 3,135,000 pesos a month.
Without having succeeded in the Old Continent, the promising Mexican winger has won one of the most lucrative contracts in Mexican soccer.
