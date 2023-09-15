Real Madrid returns to work after a two-week break due to national team football, and they face a very difficult opponent. Real Sociedad does not back down against the greats and always puts on a nice game, but Real Madrid’s possible lack of goals has the team on alert. The players up front are going to have to take advantage of any opportunity because Real Sociedad is not a team that makes mistakes, and the defensive line has to follow the right trend. These are some players who can be key in the match:
The new Real Madrid goalkeeper has not played a single minute with the Spanish team, so he could be somewhat lacking in competition rhythm. Kepa has proven to be a sure thing between the sticks on numerous occasions, and any goal conceded on Sunday could be fatal for Real Madrid.
Carvajal has had a great start to the season, and with Vinicius’ injury he will also have to contribute in attack. The arrival of Joselu and his possible ownership gives Real Madrid one more way to create danger, which is through crosses into the area. Carvajal has just given two assists in the game against Cyprus, and if he gets along with Joselu they could be a lethal duo.
Tchouameni has been one of Real Madrid’s best players at the start of the season, and the Frenchman’s good level contributes a lot to the team. Tchouameni is a great physical talent and helps a lot with balance in defense, but he also has the ability to bring the ball forward and create a lot of danger.
How Bellingham is going to be missing from this list. The Englishman has been the best player in La Liga by far in these four rounds, and at the moment he is the competition’s top scorer despite being a midfielder. He has not forgotten to score in these weeks, he has just scored a goal against Scotland, and the way he reads the game and moves without the ball gives Real Madrid a great advantage.
With Vinicius’ injury, it seems that Ancelotti has chosen to move Rodrygo to the left wing and leave Joselu as the main offensive reference. The Spaniard scored in the game against Getafe in his first game back at the Santiago Bernabéu, and if he manages to take off the pressure of being Real Madrid’s starting striker, he could be key to alleviating the lack of goals that has existed since Benzema left. .
