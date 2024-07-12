The Eagles of America They started their path to the third championship with a defeat. Liga MXafter falling in Matchday 1 against Athletic San Luis by 2-1, so now they will look for their first victory this Friday, July 12 against Querétaro in it Sports City Stadium.
For this match, the South American coach will not be able to count on the injured Chilean Diego Valdesnot even with the Uruguayans Sebastian Caceres and Brian Rodriguezwhich are still in the Copa America 2024. On the other hand, Santiago Naveda He left for Saints Lagunawhile the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky He has already presented himself in Coapa, but it is unknown if he will see minutes. Likewise, the goalkeeper Luis Malagon He has returned to training, but the coaching staff will avoid putting him at risk.
In any case, the current champion needs certain key elements to avoid another disappointment in the tournament.
Rodolfo Cota
His debut in the League with the feathered ones was not as expected, so he will avoid adding another setback at all costs. With the prompt return of Luis MalagonThe Sinaloa native will try to convince the coach that he can be a good competitor for the starter, so he will take advantage of the fact that his rival is coming off a defeat to look in better shape. This could be his last chance as a starter and he will want to keep his goal at zero.
Alvaro Fidalgo
Without the presence of Diego Valdesonce again the Spaniard will be in charge of being the intelligent, the creative and the different one on the field. Normally we see Maguito playing from behind next to Jonathan Dos Santosbut he would once again be moved forward to act as a central midfielder, where he would be in charge of organizing the game to feed balls to the offensive trident.
Ramon Juarez
Once again he will have to lead the defensive line, since they will not be available Sebastian Caceres neither Igor Lichnovskyso you will have to be very attentive and constantly agree with Nestor AraujoIn the first match against Potosi, the first goal came after a mistake in the back, something that must have taught them a lesson. He has already shown that he has the character and qualities to be a permanent fixture.
Henry Martin
La Bomba quickly excited his fans on Matchday 1 when he scored a goal just five minutes into the game. Alfonso Lastras Stadiumbut afterwards, he had few chances to show himself in front of goal and even ended up getting angry with his rivals for feeling powerless. With so many losses up front, the captain must take his role as leader seriously to guide the rest of the offensive trident, thinking quickly inside the area and supporting with marking and collective play.
Israel Reyes
After having been in the Copa America 2024 with the Mexican teamthe defender returned after a few days of rest and is set to be a starter. Although he could appear in the central defense instead of Nestor Araujoit seems more likely that he will return to his role as right back to replace Emilio Larawho is the most questioned. The former Puebla player was important last semester in the scheme, helping to give it defensive solidity, but also gave a great contribution to the attack, so it is expected that he will shine in his return.
