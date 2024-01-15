The Tigres UANL will make their presentation on Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2024 tournament against Club León this Wednesday, January 17 at 7:00 p.m. from the Nou Camp Stadium.
The feline team will seek to start the tournament on the right foot and hope to be able to beat the Panzas Verdes at home with the debut of their new attack with Juan Brunetta which was the star signing of the tournament.
In this way, we leave you with five footballers who could be considered key pieces of the team on the first date of the competition.
Carlos Felipe Rodríguez would be the starter for the start of the tournament, because Nahuel Guzman He was sent off in the final against the Águilas, so his performance will be essential, as he will have to be confident and show off with saves so that the locals do not have the confidence to want to hit him in the absence of the experienced Argentine.
The offensive midfielder is the team's star signing, after having had a spectacular last semester with 10 goals and 11 assists, a lot is expected of him from the first game in his offensive contribution.
With the arrival of Brunetta, Cordova He was the most affected because he will have more direct competition and now he will have less room to compete for a starting spot, but regardless of whether he is a starter or a substitute in the position as a hitter or midfielder, he will have to do his best to add minutes.
The youth attacker is another of those who will see greater competition in the team, since the coaching staff has many options up front and therefore depending on whether he is a starter or substitute at the start of the tournament, he must show the best of himself, to be considered as one of the headlines.
At 38 years old, the French striker is still the starting center forward of the cats and as long as his goal quota per tournament does not reduce significantly, it will surely be so for a longer time, it goes without saying the importance of the goals with which he helps the team, so perhaps start with a scoring pace.
