Steiner leaves Haas

Thanks to the waiting period in view of the new season and the presentations of the new cars, the world of Formula 1 is talking almost exclusively about the separation between Haas and Gunther Steinermade official last week and took place – in fact – on December 31st.

Owner Gene Haas in fact considered his team's results unsatisfactory and opted for a change at the top, deciding to promote Ayao Komatsu to the role of team principal, with the aim of maximizing the potential of his team.

Comments on Steiner

The Germans of F1-Insider have collected various opinions regarding the separation between Haas and Steiner, some quite caustic. Ralf Schumacherfor example, limited himself to observing that “fish always stinks from the head”, attributing the sporting decline of the team in recent years to the Italian manager.

Bernie Ecclestone it was equally biting: “There has never been a boss of such a failing team who still became a superstar thanks to an American series. In my time, when only performance counted, it had never happened.”

Franz Tost, however, was more tender: “I have always got along very well with Gunther, both on a personal and professional level. But the pressure in Formula 1 is brutal. If mid-season development of the cars doesn't work, people look for someone to blame.”