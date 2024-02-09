Monterey will play against Pachuca this Saturday, February 10, in one of the most interesting duels on matchday 6 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. Rayados will face the leader of the competition in a duel that promises great emotions.
Rayados comes from beating Comunicaciones 1-4 on their visit to Guatemala and has practically a foot and a half in the next phase of the international tournament.
Because of this, Fernando Ortiz would send his luxury team for this commitment. These are the Monterrey players to follow closely on matchday 6 against the Tuzos.
Berterame will play as nine, instead of Brandon Vázquez, against Pachuca. The Argentine forward has a goal and an assist in five games played this season.
The 'Cork' has fallen on the right foot to Monterrey. The Argentine containment has adapted perfectly to the team and his presence is already noticeable in the middle of the field. He has three assists in the Clausura 2024.
Arteaga arrived as a reinforcement from Monterrey for this semester. He already made his debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup and it seems that he will start against the Tuzos. We have to see what level the former KRC Genk player reaches.
Rayado's versatile midfielder missed a few games at the start of the season, but is now available. He adds an assist in two games played in Clausura 2024. Much of the creation goes through his feet.
Gallardo already had his first minutes in Clausura 2024 after his injury and is shaping up to start this weekend. With the arrival of Arteaga, the player from Pumas is expected to play as a left winger.
