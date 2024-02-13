













But since you're enjoying some games, why not take the opportunity to learn about love? After all, some give you better relationship advice than even the best love gurus on YouTube.

These games teach you things about love

Assassin's Creed Odyssey teaches you how to find love in any port

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Not only does it teach you about the history of ancient Greece, it also gives you some advice about love. After all, it is full of different options for suitors. It is also faithful to the historical period, because whether you are Alexios or Kassandra, you can romance both men and women alike.

Source: Ubisoft

What you will learn here is more about the courtship process. Saying certain things and supporting the person you care about can bring you closer to that special person. However, we admit that it is not a good example of lasting relationships. Well, on a mission you can have a fleeting love that you will have already forgotten by your next adventure.

Cyberpunk 2077

Contrary to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077 You don't have endless relationship options. However this works more in your favor as you can establish some deeper ones. In addition to the fact that the process takes longer, but these relationships can follow you until the end of the game.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 It's one of those games that teaches you that love is much more complex than just showing up and telling someone you're attracted to them.. There are many considerations on both sides. In addition, it teaches you that a relationship is not only physical contact, but also mutual support, understanding and acceptance of the other, with their defects and problems.

The Witcher 3 teaches you that there are consequences of spreading love around

CD Projekt Red already had plenty of experience with the depiction of love in games, as they showed with The Witcher 3. Here we have another experience that allows you to be a real Casanova if you know what to say and what to do. But it also teaches us that there are consequences for breaking hearts.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Although Geralt and Yennefer are the main couple, you can find other love options. If you think this doesn't affect the plot at all, you'll find that it does. In fact, there is a whole scene where they teach you that because you act like Don Juan, unpleasant things could happen to you.

Mass Effect

One of the games best known for the relationships you can create with characters is Mass Effect. There are even hundreds of forums and guides on the internet that teach you how you can kill some of the crew or the hundreds of beings that Commander Shepherd encounters on his journey.

Source: Bioware

Additionally, each game in the original trilogy has different options for love. But here they will teach you that a relationship requires commitment and time, because if you establish one in the previous game, it will follow you to the new installment. Be careful with making decisions that make you lose the person you worked so hard to fall in love with.

GTA San Andreas was one of the first games to deal with the complexities of love

Curiously we end up with one of the oldest games on this list, but one that was already ambitious in the presentation of its relationships. It was surely an inspiration for the rest, since it already included several romance options and consequences for your actions.

In GTA San Andreas you could date different women. If you paid attention to what they said, then the date went even better. For example, if you took a woman to a fast food restaurant when she told you she wanted to dance, then you would get a video where she seemed uncomfortable or even angry.

Source: Rockstar Games

Furthermore, these relationships had rewards beyond having someone to spend time with. If you reached the maximum level of relationship you received cars, improvements in your health and even new outfits to walk around Los Santos. It was very rewarding for you to be detail-oriented.

So there you have some games that could help you learn something about love, so that next year's February 14th won't be spent alone. You might even get lucky this year if you hurry. Do you know of another game that teaches you lessons in the noble art of courtship?

