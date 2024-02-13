Copenhagen, Denmark.- Manchester City appeared at the Stadion today to define the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Copenhagen in the first 90 minutes.

The 'Celestes' came out in force to take the lead from the first minutes of the match with the cross shot of the Belgian, Kevin de Bruyne.

A defensive error granted Copenhagen's wish to tie the score but in a short period of time, as Manchester City took the lead again and at the end of the match came the winning goal through Phil Foden. 1-3 official.

The champion of the last UEFA Champions League is heading to the next stage of this season. The return duel will be played at the Manchester Stadium on March 6.

