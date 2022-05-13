In 90min we wanted to bring you a position-by-position ranking of the five best players in each position in the five major European leagues in this final stretch of the season. We will start with the goalkeepers and we will go up little by little until we reach the forwards.
Here we leave you the goalkeepers who are finishing the course the best:
The German goal does not disappoint. He is probably the best goalkeeper in the world when he is at 100% (with permission from Courtois). His season has been affected by the performance of his team. Bayern has not been the roller that we have been able to see in other campaigns and it has been very noticeable. Despite this, there are not many better than Manuel.
Atlético’s poor season has also affected their performance, but today there are few goalkeepers at their level. The security that Jan gives you in a team is given by few goalkeepers today. Always well placed, safe from above… One of the best in the world.
His season cannot be stained by having fallen in the Champions League semifinals. He could have reached the final perfectly and in the Premier League he is the goalkeeper of the team that leads the table. His characteristics are ideal so that year after year he is in this top for the team he plays for. He is the best there is for Guardiola’s philosophy.
He is the Champions League finalist goalkeeper along with Thibaut. In the Premier League he has had a spectacular year and today he is still in the fight to win the title despite the puncture against Tottenham. The Brazilian is a goalkeeper with many resources.
He is the best goalkeeper in the world today without a doubt. His season at Real Madrid this year, and even more so if he manages to win the Champions League, is beginning to open the debate on whether he is the best goalkeeper that the white team has ever seen. His reliability on the field in all aspects is incredible.
