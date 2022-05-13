Bertrand Russell, around 1965. Getty

The timbiriche or game of “dots and boxes”, which we talked about last week, is more difficult to analyze than its simple appearance as a child’s pastime suggests. It is tempting to propose, as Luca Tanganelli does, the strategy, for the second player, of drawing in each turn the symmetrical segment -with respect to the center of the board- of the one drawn by the first; but this strategy, which works in other similar games (such as covering the chessboard with dominoes), fails in this case, as shown by a simple counterexample sent by Salva Fuster, who comments: “I think the argumentation of the symmetric play is of interest, but it seems to me that the strategy consists of controlling the parity of chains with a length greater than 2. I think it is a good idea to start by analyzing the 4×4 point board, that is, 9 squares”.

If the second player (blue) plays symmetrically, as shown in the figure, on his next turn he closes the central square and loses, because immediately afterwards he has to draw another segment that will allow the red one to close the eight remaining squares. Discarded, then, the symmetrical strategy, I invite my astute readers to continue playing with the dots and boxes in search of some operational generalization.

A devastating refutation

In mathematics, the exception does not confirm the rule (by the way, what is the meaning of the well-known expression “the exception that confirms the rule”?), but it annuls it: a counterexample is enough to invalidate a theory, and the simple case that we have just to see in relation to the timbiriche leads us to think of illustrious and devastating refutations that have been milestones in the evolution of science and thought.

In this sense, one of the most famous incidents was the one involving Bertrand Russell and Gottlob Frege at the beginning of the last century. After twenty years of work, in 1902 Frege had finished the second volume of his work The fundamental laws of arithmetic, with which he intended to give mathematics a solid logical foundation from set theory. The book was already in press when Frege received a letter from Russell informing him that he had found a paradox in set theory. Frege only had time to insert, at the end of his book, a note with funeral obituary borders: “There can hardly be anything more undesirable for a scientist than to see the foundations of his work collapse just as he finished it. Mr. Bertrand Russell’s letter has put me in that position.

Conceptually equivalent to the paradox of the barber (in a town there is a barber who shaves everyone who does not shave themselves, does the barber shave himself?), Russell’s paradox is the following:

Let us call the non-self-containing sets normal and the self-containing sets abnormal. Is the set of all normal sets normal or abnormal? If it is normal, it must contain itself (since it contains all normal sets), and therefore it is abnormal, and if it is abnormal it must not contain itself, then it is normal…

I invite my astute readers to find a more convincing and accurate version of Russell’s paradox than that of the barber; for example, a library version involving books and catalogs (although any other version is welcome).

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn Physics’, ‘Damn Mathematics’ or ‘The Great Game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘The Crystal Ball’.

