Isola dei Famosi, the confession of Cristina Scuccia: “I have a desire for motherhood”

Cristina Scuccia, engaged on the Isola dei Famosi, in the past few hours has let herself go into a series of confidences with Marco Mazzoli. The former nun said she has someone outside waiting for her. “I’m at a stage in life where I don’t want labels. I feel free,” she tenderly told the radio host. Then, tenderly, she said that a dream during the night disturbed her. It is the vision of a newborn baby whose sense of belonging she felt when she woke up. “I woke up and had a desire for motherhood,” said the former nun.

Cristina Scuccia, who became famous as Sister Cristina on The Voice, is certainly one of the most controversial and loved characters of this edition of the Isola dei Famosi. Her personality causes discussion and often finds herself in conflict with Vladimir Luxuria for the different visions of her own lives, especially in relation to the past of the former nun.