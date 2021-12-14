Last weekend became a historic date for the Zorros del Atlas, as the people of Guadalajara ended the long drought of titles after 70 years of fasting by defeating León from the penalty spot.
This was the best tournament that the rojinegro team has held in recent years. And in your template there are 5 players with few reflectors that ended up being fundamental for obtaining the championship. Here we present to you who it is.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
What to say about the footballer Jesus Angulo? Without a doubt, one of the most outstanding elements that the Atlas had throughout the tournament.
Thanks to his good performance in the contest, he earned him to be signed by the Tigres UANL team.
Another of the elements of the Atlas that stood out after the good semester that the team carried out is Edgar zaldivar.
Although it is true that one of the clearest games failed in the grand final game, only with the goal uncovered, it was one of the key pieces for the second rojinegro title.
At 21 years old, and with few reflections, the player Jeremy Marquez he immediately earned a spot in the Atlas starting eleven.
His dedication and fight in each play was enough for him to obtain the unconditional affection of the athletic fans.
If he continues with this good rhythm of play, it will not seem strange to us that one year or less, national teams are already looking for him in the leg market.
The defender Diego Barbosa He was one of the essentials for coach Diego Cocca.
The Mexican defender became the undisputed starter and played every game of the semester.
He scored two goals, and at 25 years of age, he begins to rotate in the orbit of national teams.
Another young man on the list, now it’s the turn of Ian Torres. The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, has 21 years of age, and became one of the immovable in the eleven of the Argentine helmsman.
He played all the matches of the 2021 Grita Mexico Tournament, and due to his good performance, it is expected that teams interested in his services will appear.
#Atlas #footballers #radar #fundamental #title
Leave a Reply