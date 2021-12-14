The Atlas team is overjoyed after having won the championship of the Grita Mexico 2021 Tournament, this after 70 years unable to lift a new title. After three years of having obtained their first glass, they were given a bottle of whiskey, which should not be opened until the championship again.
The branded Scottish bottle Ballantine’s was kept in the athletic showcases since 1954 next to the cup obtained against the Chivas team. It was hoped that it could be opened as soon as possible, however, it was not, and it took 67 years for it to be uncorked.
“Property of the Club Deportivo Atlas de Guadalajara AC for Uncover until Team Atlas wins a First Division championship. It was given as a gift in 1954 by the representative in this city ”, you can read in the legend written on the bottle’s box.
Last Monday night, the uncovering of the iconic bottle that was kept in storage was made official. A celebration was held and one of those present was the analyst David medrano, who was one of the luxury guests of the ceremony.
Although not everything is rosy. It should be noted that some have assured that this bottle was a bad omen, because when it was given, in that same year the team lost the category. Will be? The fact is that the curse has been broken and the Atlas He is the current champion of Mexico.
