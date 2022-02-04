He can say that he is not the same, but not that we are not the same. Florestan.

The project of the fourth transformation is all at stake in the election in 2024.

Time and time again, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that it has already been consolidated, including the revolution of consciences, but he has also left doubts, since five years and ten months are insufficient, in which I agree, to consummate it, especially when he compares it with what he identifies as his referents: independence, reform and revolution, which took them many more years.

But although he always has other data, deep down he knows that he needs time and an operator, his successor, successor, to consolidate it.

And that is why his priority is in the presidential succession, like all his predecessors in the middle of the government and even before.

As I see it, he has to operate on three fronts: control of Morena, which only he can recover, without him it does not exist; weaken, as it has done permanently, the autonomous electoral bodies, INE and the Electoral Tribunal, for which it has announced that this year it will bring out the electoral reform, which seeks to dissolve and align them, in any case the presidency of Lorenzo Córdoba ends in April of the year that is coming, and break the opposition alliance that won his stronghold, Mexico City, in the elections of June last year, but could not with the governorships at stake in which he swept away.

And of those he has mentioned he has a letter, Claudia Sheinbaum, much more radical than him, whom he cites every day, extends and increases his message.

But, beware, it is no longer the only one.

PATCHWORK

1. VOTE.- Minister Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo was right when he presented his project to modify the revocation question, which was rejected with the votes of President Arturo Zaldívar and Yasmín Esquivel, Loretta Ortiz and Juan Luis González Alcántara. Yesterday the president agreed with him by saying that the question was so complicated that voters needed to be accompanied by a translator so they would not get confused;

2. SIGNAL.- When in the Open Parliamentary Forums, the PRI Rubén Moreira asked the president of the CCE, Carlos Salazar, if with some reforms, which he did not say which ones, they would agree on the president’s electrical reform, he signaled how the PRI will vote for it, seventy deputies, seventy votes that López Obrador needs to reach a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies; Y

3. DELAY.- The Felipe Ángeles airport opens on March 21, but one problem is access. Engineer Manuel Gómez Parra told my colleague Héctor Zamarrón that the construction of the Lechería-Santa Lucía train will take twenty months, a year and a half, and will be finished by the end of 2023. I don’t know if the director general of Rail and Multimodal Transport of the now SICT, has informed the president.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.