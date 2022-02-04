For the poor soccer that the national team continues to play in the final octagonal Concacaf, and what matters most in the final stretch of the event, is that they win by any means possible and directly achieve their pass to the Qatar World Cup.

The thousands of fans who watched the match between Mexico and Panama, last Wednesday night, saw how our fans received a dance from the visitors in the first half.

For the complementary part, the tricolor coach ordered several changes that allowed the team to have more momentum and with a controversial penalty on Diego Lainez, the tricolor beat Panama to stay in third place with 21 points.

But despite the victory, both the sports press and the fans continue to question Tata Martino for the low level of play that his team has. The good thing is that the helmsman recognizes this anomaly and therefore we believe that he urgently needs to give him another course very different from his slow style and little offensive power.

For now, this win over Panama came to give Tata Martino a lot of peace of mind, who will have a month to reflect and present a very different version, for the game that he will hold against the United States on March 24 and if he wins it, he will he would give his direct pass.

And like many colleagues, we believe that Gerardo Martino will continue to lead the tricolor, but honestly, the Argentine coach has to get his act together to play better, because he was hired for Mexico to transcend in the World Cup and not just to win games in the mediocre zone of Concacaf.

IT DOES NOT WORK. It is incredible how much a team can change from one season to another and we have the most convincing example with the Dorados de Sinaloa, which after being a steamroller the previous edition, is now converted into a bearer clash for the rival that faces.

In the other campaign he had the luxury of linking 15 games without losing and in the present in only six, he has already accumulated three setbacks. The one that was the most solid defense today is the most punished with eight cucumbers and from leader it went on to occupy eighth place. The same night that Mexico beat Panama, the Dorados were beaten 2-0 by the Cimarrones de Sonora in the Expansion League.

Undoubtedly, the Big Fish is once again in the same uncertainty of the last tournament and the pressure must be even greater for its coach Rafael García, because he knows well that if he does not lift this ship, his days in the institution will be numbered.

There is still time for the local team to straighten the path, but it is a fact that for the moment Dorados has already stopped inspiring respect from the rivals who already beat them on their field and off it.

CAME BACK. The platinum tournament (60 years) is the first of the older categories to return to activity this Saturday, after the arrival of the fourth wave of the virus. The directive headed by René Aguilar and the delegates of the 6 teams decided to reactivate their hostilities, in an action that seems correct to us. Good luck to all the rucos of this division of which I am also a part.

REFLECTION: The best way to forget the bad things in life is to know how to remember the good things.