These are the successes of Barça today:
Great team attitude throughout the ENTIRE game
Lately, although with Xavi a little less, the attitude of some players on the pitch was being criticized a lot from minute one. Today the team came out with another face. The players seemed to be overjoyed and eager to play the game. Quality details that we had not seen for months were seen again at the Camp Nou. Gestures, passes, dribbles and smiles that show that this team wants to be at the top again.
Pablo Martín Páez Gaviria, Gavi
Not only because of the spectacular goal he has scored, but also. Gavi’s game is the shock we needed to begin to consider him for what he truly is: one of the best young players on the planet. He is right now an indisputable player in this Barça and when Pedri recovers from his injury very well he will have to work to win the position again at least in the left-handed interior of the culé attack.
Three gold points
Winning at Elche was an obligation and if a victory had not been achieved today, Barça would have greatly complicated the qualification for the Champions League next season, as the teams at the top seem determined not to take their foot off the accelerator and the Culé’s team has not even started to press it yet.
Finally Barça went ahead and looked for the second
It is the first time in many games that Barcelona has scored the first goal and has come up to look for the second. It was one of the things with which public opinion was attacking this Barça of Xavi Hernández, but we must give him all the credit in this facet.
They can’t score you two goals in one minute
That they tie a game that you are winning by a difference of two goals in one minute is inadmissible. In the 61st minute, Barça was winning comfortably 2-0 and playing much better than Elche. Two minutes later, Elche scored the second goal and tied the match, leaving all the culé fans speechless.
#successes #error #Barça #victory #Elche
Leave a Reply