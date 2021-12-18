The year is not over and there is still open enrollment for competitions across the country. There are hundreds of vacancies in public notices for higher education professionals. Salaries range up to R$33,600.

See the opportunities:

Court of Auditors of the State of Santa Catarina

Vacancies: 160

Education: Higher Education

Salary: BRL 15,206.00

Registration: until 12/20/2021 –

Information here.

court Union accounts

Location: Federal District

Vacancies: 20

Education: Higher Education

Salary: BRL 21,947.82

Registration: until 12/20/2021

Notice here.

+ ‘Provisional Measure’, a dystopian and controversial film about racism in Brazil

Public Defender of the State of Sergipe

Vacancies: 6

Education: Higher Education

Salary: from BRL 16,761.68 to BRL 33,250.98

Registration: until 12/28/2021

Notice here .

Public Ministry of Accounts of the Municipalities of the State of Pará

Vacancies: 2

Education: Higher Education

Salary: BRL 33,689.11

Registration: until 01/07/2022

Information here.

