The Mexican team has some commitments prior to its participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The team led by Gerardo Martino will face Paraguay on August 31 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. In this duel, El Tri will not be able to count on the footballers who play in European football. In this context, the ‘Tata’ will use elements that work in the MX League and would have some surprises prepared.
According to the most recent journalistic reports, the Argentine strategist will summon four soccer players who are currently experiencing a good moment and who had not been considered previously. The surprises on the list to face the Guarani team would be: Raymundo Fulgencio (Tigres), Miguel Tapias (Pachuca), Emilio Lara (America) and Jordi Cortizo (Puebla).
These four footballers have had a good start in the 2022 Opening of Liga MX and would be considered for the friendly duel against Paraguay. It seems highly unlikely that any of these players will end up on the final list, however both Tapias and Lara would have a slim chance as the positions for central defenders and full-backs are still undecided.
Cortizo has had a good start with Puebla, but midfield is one of the Tri’s most competitive areas. Fulgencio has had a great performance with Tigres in the 2022 Apertura. The winger will seek to fill Martino’s eye and earn another call in later friendlies.
At the end of September, the Mexican team will play against Peru and Colombia in friendly matches. In November, prior to its debut in the World Cup, El Tri will face Sweden and Iraq.
#novelties #Gerardo #Martino #call #face #Paraguay
Leave a Reply