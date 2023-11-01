The states of Alabama, Arizona and Virginia will be broadcast this November additional stimulus checks, to provide relief to its residents amid the rising cost of living and other economic hardships. Each state has its own eligibility requirements and payment issuance dates.

It is important to note that specific eligibility requirements and payment dates may vary from state to state. However, in general, Residents must have filed a 2021 state tax return on or before the state-established deadline.

These state stimulus programs seek to provide additional support to residents who have faced economic challenges, especially amid rising inflation. Stimulus checks are a measure intended to help people cope with the additional costs that have arisen in these difficult times.

Details about payments delivered in November in the United States

Alabama

Alabama taxpayers are eligible to receive a one-time payment of up to $300. To qualify, taxpayers must have filed a 2021 state tax return by October 17, 2022. Single taxpayers will receive $150, while couples filing jointly will receive $300. Taxpayers with dependents will receive an additional payment of US$50 per dependent. Payments began to be issued on November 1, 2023.

Arizona

In Arizona, taxpayers with eligible dependents can receive a one-time payment of US$250 per dependent, with a maximum of US$750 for three dependents. As in Alabama, to be eligible, taxpayers must have filed a state tax return for the year 2021 by October 15, 2022. Payments will begin to be issued on November 15, 2023.

Virginia

Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of US$250. To qualify, taxpayers must have filed a 2021 state tax return by October 17, 2022. Payments will begin to be issued on November 20, 2023.