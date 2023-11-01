Swimming pools | The friends ranked Helsinki’s swimming pools – Ikisuosikki came last

There are big differences between the swimming halls in Helsinki, as all swimmers who have reviewed the halls know. A particularly positive surprise was found in Vuosaari.

Two swimmers, sixteen halls and a massive Excel spreadsheet.

Friends Niina Hokkanen and Essi Jokilammi have splashed in every swimming hall in Helsinki. As a bonus, I have also visited a few places in Espoo and Kauniainen.

There are also detailed notes and detailed reviews of each visit.

The two met in high school, but life took them in different directions for a while. When they both realized that they lived in Helsinki and had time to spend more time together, they decided to start swimming together.

Niina Hokkanen and Essi Jokilammi have traveled together, in addition to swimming pools, to places like Malaysia in the Langkawi archipelago.

But where should you go swimming? Everywhere, friends said.

And once you start playing, it would also be worthwhile to list the swimming halls in order of priority. And so precisely that the results would be comparable.

Now they have a comprehensive list of swimming places with sixteen swimming halls and three land pools.

“Maybe a little while ago, along the way, we got excited about what different categories we could evaluate,” says Hokkanen.

Usually the two have met on Thursday evenings. In one fell swoop, this is how the exchange of information, fitness and things to do on weeknights have been done. Through evaluation visits, Helsinki has become more widely known than before.

The Yrjönkatu swimming pool is in last place in the comparison.

By muttering one might assume that all halls are of the same mold, but experienced swimming hall tourers know the truth is different.

“Each one has its own little twist,” says Hokkanen.

The visitor should consider the hall in addition to the location according to his own mood. For example, Yrjönkatu has a southern European spa atmosphere, while Vuosaari has plenty of activities, from a slide to a gym near the pool.

During evaluation visits, the duo first swim for an hour, after which they move on to testing the rest of the offer. For example, amusement equipment and fitness equipment are tested, as is the service orientation of the staff.

“We try to do accurate and impartial work.”

There are three main categories: dressing and washing facilities, pool facilities and others. Points are distributed in each category in different sub-areas on a scale of 1–5.

In addition to the total points, the duo gives special mentions to the halls in five categories. For example, Leppävaara ranked seventh in total points, but in terms of cold swimming opportunities it was the best in the comparison.

This is how swimming pools rank in Niina Hokkanen and Essi Jokilammi’s review

The texts are excerpts from review comments. The destinations are ranked according to the score.

1. Vuosaari

Appropriately crowded, but not too many. The general going is otherwise relaxed. Valuable slide tips were received from the staff. Special mention for the non-tropical climate of the jumper (putting on tights was a breeze!). Minus the slight crowding and the lack of a toilet. Good pressure in the showers and freely adjustable settings in all of them!

The fitness facilities are excellent, but a drop of 0.5 points because Tommi’s gym area looked cramped. The fitness facilities are a luxury, you rarely get to do squats with weights after a cold swim.

Valuable slide tips were received from the staff.

2. Mäkelänrinne

Excellent water running option and massage jets that work with suitable pressure. The hall has something for everyone and can serve large crowds. On the side of the swimming pool, you can find sports both in the water and on land, but also a bit of a spa atmosphere and some setting for the little ones in the family. Mainly, however, the hall is very sports-oriented, with good lighting, clear, blue and fresh waters.

Excellent water running option and massage jets that work with suitable pressure. The jumping tower/pool as the main fun element, but also a nice space for free fun after the water jump is over.

3. Kontula

Good feng shui! A calmer and smaller hall, you could immerse yourself in your thoughts while swimming. Very spacious! Special mention of the sunbathing area with lounge chairs. Only one side track for swimming, but luckily it wasn’t rough. The fun part depends on the visitor’s imagination, but there was still room for that too. The cold pool is too small for my taste.

Halli’s focus is on water running and Tommi+Varpu’s jump (successful in these!). A children’s pool and a massage sector can also be compactly brought to the place.

Bright and peaceful place. All in all, exceeding expectations.

4. Matinkylä (Espoo)

The pool areas are nicely lit and echo and noise have been reduced with surfaces and partitions. Matter-of-fact answers to the questions and the cashier staff welcomed the rest of the day. There were people, but it didn’t really bother me.

5. Itäkeskus

Lots of bunk and shower space, but the shower has a cramped atmosphere and a special minus of only a few adjustable showers. In the saunas, tile shelves that do not collect additional points. A big minus, because the wardrobe works with a 50-cent coin. Nice rock feeling underground, height and space. The price-quality ratio is the best of swimming pools.

6. Work

The wardrobes have a nice glass shelf and enough space on it. The spaces are quite narrow, so it could be cramped at peak times. The steam room was the best of its kind I’ve been to.

Good setting for water running, virtual jogging but for an additional fee (disappointing). A back massage device reminiscent of the Chamber of Secrets statue with comfortable pressure, a nice massage shower at once for the thighs and lower back. Cool cold pool.

7. Alppävaara (Espoo)

Wonderful partitions in the shower so that in the same room you were very close to the other and the wall was facing you. Otherwise, the shower room is cramped.

A special feature of the hall is the glass walls separating the pool areas. If you want to go to the therapy pool, you should check the reservation calendar on the hall’s website, and schedule your visit accordingly.

A small minus for the customer service, because the famous extra mile was not run on behalf of the customer, and the answer was directed to look on the web itself. Otherwise, the service was pleasant.

8. The rock

Quite a lot of people in the pool and not everyone had found the right track. The cooling terrace and dry fitness facilities raise boogie points, as does the men’s sauna marketed as Kake’s grill.

A special feature is that the water level is quite low compared to the top edge of the pool. Four lanes for swimming, luckily there were no club shifts or it would have been really cramped. Good pressure in the massage sector, but the pool is a bit too lazy to sit still.

9. Ore

The most fun so far and also smaller children. Although it was dark outside, the hall had a nice bright atmosphere.

Little space had been left for fitness swimming, which is why things got crowded quickly. Otherwise, a nice pool and wide tracks.

Special mention of fitness equipment in the pool areas: chin-up bar and dip stand! One of the swimming lanes is reserved for fun within the limits of the visitor’s own imagination.

10. Pirkkola

The water is a little deep for swimming (and fun). The slide was really fun, even if the height of the space would have allowed for a slightly wilder chute.

All in all, a nice experience and comprehensive services, even though it was the first hall with the atmosphere of Antarctica in terms of temperature, and you could feel the cold right behind your shoulder.

There is a jumping tower, but it’s certainly rarely open because of the track ropes. Special mention: in the city halls, you can go to the gym and swim for the same money!

11. Beautiful

There weren’t even that many people, but the narrow lanes combined with little free swimming space made it feel that way. It was cold in the pool areas and a wind was blowing from somewhere. Otherwise, a nice atmosphere in the hall.

12. Lauttasaari joint school

As a staff, presumed high school students, who only treated work as work without any greater passion, but in all respects a nice group. If necessary, however, you could also get help from the hall side.

Special mention for the digital stopwatch that inspired the swimmer to test his own top time! Homemade prohibition and instruction notes, one forbade jumping. Halli, I could visit again if it was closer.

13. Helsinki Finnish co-educational school

A pleasant surprise when I was able to borrow all the supplies. A small hall, but there was plenty of space. The tracks are very narrow, the pool is very shallow at one end.

The big window next to the pool is blurred, no view out. In addition, one 0.7 m deep children’s pool, where the user can have fun according to their imagination, and to our positive surprise, toys and accessories could be borrowed.

Suddenly, 45 minutes passed by playing water volleyball and bouncing the ball. There was no pool in Kylmäkaraisu, but the air gave its own resistance when it came.

14. Jakomäki

Only two courses in free use and no course rope between them, which caused a wild west between fellow swimmers. No borrowed tools or toys. Gym poles available for exercise.

A really roomy beanie, warm but not too warm. A bit clinical, kolko. A special mention for the disabled. The showers were poor and uneven. Sauna hot, not comfortable.

Devoted Christmas carols (including Hoosianna) loudly everywhere except in the sauna and pool area. When jumping, you could have hit the low ceiling. Compact, nothing extra.

15. Bridge hill

A short pool with enough boiling water for basic swimming. The warm water made me feel phlegmatic. The jump offer seemed good and the music choices were a plus.

Deep and spacious cupboards. Compact spaces. Far too few trays in the shower rooms and they ran out. One toilet only in the shower rooms.

An intimate whole, where the next function/mode comes quickly. The control room is tense on the cashier side, and there is no connection to it from the pools side. It generally seems like a quiet hall, but due to the small size, even a few fellow swimmers make the premises feel small.

16. Yrjönkatu

In the hall, everything takes place in the same space as the pool itself, which is quite special (the partitions have therefore been spared). The commotion echoes off the tiles, and raises the decibels high. The atmosphere breathes an old-fashioned spa, feeling a bit like being abroad. A visit is already an experience in itself.

The jumper was directly in the pool section next to the pool, which is why there was a slightly sweaty atmosphere especially when leaving. The environment is great, but the closet space is cramped.

Suitable for people who want to exchange information with a friend in the water stream or swim very peacefully in their own thoughts in the hall’s special atmosphere. If you want to do a proper swimming workout, you should go elsewhere.