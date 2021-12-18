Decisive match to see the aspirations of two great teams. In the duel to see who will be the team that disputes the championship, it was Sevilla that defeated Atlético, who could deserve more but were not able to score. We are going to see the mistakes and successes of the rojiblanco team.
Set pieces
The rojiblanco team could only create danger in the first half in strategic plays, and in fact it was in a corner when Atlético drew, thanks to a header from Felipe. Atlético was not getting to the area, but in several free kicks and corner kicks, the rojiblancos’ aerial game was superior to the Sevilla players.
Defensive solidity
Despite conceding two goals, the team was a very solid block. It is true that this solidity was paid for with the resignation to position itself in more advanced areas of the field, but thanks to this Sevilla could only shoot twice on goal. Unfortunately, the two shots on goal were goals, and the effectiveness and passivity in the two goals, ruined the good work that the rojiblancos did throughout the game.
Defensive lapses
The two goals come from two plays in which Koke is precisely somewhat slow to defend the rival. In Rakitic’s shot he was able to overpower him more to annoy him in the shot, although no one expected that masterful hit. And in the second, Koke does not jump to clear in the corner kick and allows Delaney’s shot that Ocampos would later use to score.
Start strap
The Argentine is a magnificent footballer, but it seems that when he plays as a starter, his characteristics are not used well, especially when the team plays so tied. If Correa had come out fresh in the second half, when Atlético could be superior and arrive in danger, another rooster would have crowed.
Joao Félix substitute
Against Real Madrid, Atlético was seen without ideas until the Portuguese came out. The same thing happened today, so it is not explained that Cholo always leaves his best player on the bench, since on many occasions, when he leaves, it is already too late.
