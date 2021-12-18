As number three in the world, Van Gerwen did not have to take action in the first round. Barstow had to and he was 3-1 too strong for John Norman on Thursday.
Van Gerwen seemed on his way to win the first set. But he missed a run of doubles and saw Barstow knock out the set with a score of 116. Van Gerwen only used two of his first fifteen doubles, but fought his way back into the game with a won second set. Mighty Mike won the third without giving up a leg. He only allowed Barstow one leg in the fourth set.
Van Gerwen was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the World Cup last year by Dave Chisnall (5-0). He won the PDC World Championship in 2014, 2017 and 2019 and thus remains in the race for a fourth world title.
Afterwards, ‘Mighty Mike’ was in front of the cameras of RTL 7 critical of his game. ,,Yes, I am shocked by the many misses on the double. That can’t happen to me, I have to blame myself for that. Playing in the first round is always difficult. I know what I can do. But I hurt myself sometimes, that’s what hurts me. I don’t always have to prove myself. I put so much pressure on myself, maybe I should let go of that a bit more,” said an emotional Van Gerwen.
,,The missed doubles, that was not in line with expectations. I had to make the game, but I couldn’t,” he looked back. “Fortunately, I just won, which is very nice. But it will have to be sharper in the next matches.”
Three darters managed to get a ticket for the second round in the evening session. The Englishman Adam Hunt had no problem with Boris Krcmar from Croatia: 3-0. With the same numbers, Austrian Rowby-John Rodriguez beat Nick Kenny from Wales.
For Ted Evetts, youth world champion, the ‘big’ World Cup is over after just one match. The 24-year-old Englishman lost 3-1 against Jim Williams from Wales. Williams, a debutant at the PDC World Championship, reached the final of Lakeside in 2020.
Results
First round (best of five sets)
Adam Hunt (Eng) – Boris Krcmar (Kro) 3-0
Ted Evetts (Eng) – Jim Williams (Wal) 1-3
Rowby-John Rodriguez (East) – Nick Kenny (Wal) 3-0
Second round (best of five sets)
Michael van Gerwen (Ned) – Chas Barstow (Eng) 3-1
Do you want to relive the evening session of day four of the World Darts Championship? Read the live blog below:
