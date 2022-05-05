The regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament ended and with it, the total attendance of the fans at the buildings of each of the 18 clubs that are part of the Mexican First Division championship was recorded.
Los Tigres UANL was the team with the highest attendance in its stadium throughout the contest, with 237,786 people attending the University Stadium. ‘El Volcán’ had an average of 29 thousand 723 fans, which meant a capacity of 70.96% of its venue.
The following on the list were América and Monterrey, the azulcrema team had 226 thousand 223 spectators, the Azteca Stadium presented an average of 28 thousand 280 people per game, which represented 34.88% capacity.
On its own, 246 thousand 169 attended the ‘Gigante de Acero’, with an average of 27 thousand 352, equivalent to an average capacity of 53.27% of the building.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The surprise was that Club Puebla ranked fourth in this category despite going from less to more in the regular tournament. La Franja finished fifth in the general classification in Clausura 2022 and this influenced attendance at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, since they managed to have 185 thousand 572 people, with an average of 23 thousand 196, corresponding to 48.92% occupancy.
The team with the lowest attendance record in this tournament was Atlético de San Luis, which managed to get into the playoffs with 75,613, obtaining an average of 8,401, which represented a capacity of 32.68%.
The match with the greatest presence was on matchday 17, corresponding to the Clásico Joven between the Águilas and la Máquina, which registered an entry of 52,630 attendees. While the one with the least occupation was Atlético de San Luis vs. Juárez, from matchday 3.
The reduced capacity due to the pandemic of COVID-19 that the stadiums had in the first months of the year, influenced the attendance of the public. However, there was an increase in this item, the Clausura 2022 surpassed the Apertura 2021 in the total number of spectators during the first phase of the championship.
The Apertura 2021 had one million 696 thousand 286 attendees in the buildings, so the Closing 2022 exceeded it by 790 thousand 625 people largely because there were fewer restrictions and more public confidence in attending the games.
#Liga #teams #registered #highest #attendance #stadiums
Leave a Reply