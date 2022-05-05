The controversy is served. The Madrid derby will be played the next day and with La Liga in Real Madrid’s pocket, many expect the usual corridor to the champion that teams usually do when a team wins the title before the end of the season. However, from Atlético they have already announced that they are not going to make any corridor to Real Madrid, as they consider it a humiliation.
Although it is true that as rivals as they are, that Atlético de Madrid makes a corridor for the white team is a strong image, it should not be seen as a humiliation, because Real Madrid do not think that it lends itself to disrespecting the rojiblanco team. The corridor is a classic gesture of sportsmanship in this sport and not doing it is breaking its values.
The rojiblanco team is by no means obligated, furthermore, Real Madrid itself did not do it in 2018 when Barça reached the Clásico as La Liga champions, but the fact that others did not should not be a justification.
In fact, by doing so, they could demonstrate that they are a club that know how to lose and recognize the victory of their rival, ahead of Real Madrid, which, although in other times they did run, broke this tradition. Football is losing some values and it is a pity that rivalries are perceived in such a toxic way, because although they are necessary, they should not cross the lines that we have seen in some cases.
Real Madrid fans have no right to criticize the ‘rojiblancos’, but it is true that we should all reflect because football was a more beautiful sport when gestures like the corridor took place. There are still a few days left for the derby, and hopefully the Atléticos reconsider this decision and finally make the corridor to Real Madrid.
