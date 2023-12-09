While some places in the United States are accustomed to the winter season bringing with it snowfall, as well as ice and sleet on the roads, not everyone may be informed about How to care for your vehicle during the harshest weather of the year.

For this reason, the United States Department of Transportation (NHTSA) has some recommendations to preserve the safety of its citizens and the integrity of its vehicles.

In addition to sharing key tips, such as slowing down and increasing the distance from other cars when there is snow on the highway, his site also explains what to do in a risky situation.

Three things you need to know to take care of your car during snowfall season in the United States

The main recommendation is to inflate the tires to the degree recommended in the manual of user, since as the outside temperature drops, so does the inflation pressure.

The NHTSA also suggests check them once a month and especially before long trips. It is ideal to check them when they are cold, that is, after they have been braked for at least three hours.

2. Security technology

Another point highlighted by the Department of Transportation is that of be familiar with the technologies offered by the vehicle. For example, it’s important to know if your car has an anti-lock braking system and, if so, have an idea of ​​how to use it.

Tire care is key to staying safe from snow Photo: Instagram @nhtsagov

3. Avoid risky maneuvers

Although it may seem obvious, behaviors such as cell phone use or distracted driving are still more dangerous if there is snow, sleet or ice on the road. Other behaviors that the NHTSA suggests are: obey the maximum speeds, avoid the use of drugs and alcohol while driving and always wear your seat belt.

If these standards are met, among others that can add value, the car – and above all you and your family – will stay safe during the most extreme winter weather conditions.