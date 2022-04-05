At the Etihad Stadium today there was an intense day of European football between Manchester City, coached by Pep Guardiola, and Atlético de Madrid, coached by Cholo Simeone. Here we leave you a list with the 2 hits and the 3 mistakes of the mattress set today.
Manchester City was clearly dominating the game but did not put Atlético de Madrid in too much trouble, this is due to the great positional approach that Cholo Simeone has accustomed us to.
Although they lost the match, Atlético de Madrid managed to maintain a solid defense throughout the match.
Although Manchester City had total control of the match, Atlético de Madrid managed to generate some counterattacks without finishing most of them. Shooting only twice on goal.
Since the English player entered the field of play, he was a headache for the Atlético de Madrid defense, generating constant danger for the colchoneros
Atlético de Madrid planned the match from the beginning to maintain the result. And finally the plan went wrong. Although they have lost the first leg, the mattress team does not leave this game dead, having the opportunity to turn the tie around at the Wanda Metropolitano.
