The new Dacia Duster it is also completely new in the range of engines: it abandons the diesel and welcomes two hybrid petrol units, one mild and the other full. There is an engine at TCe 130 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid system and the version Hybrid 140 with automatic transmission, with good performance and electric mode for traveling in the city which reduces urban consumption by 40%. The lucky unit could not be missing from the engine range bi-fuel LPG ECO-G 100 which consumes very little and emits on average 10% less CO2 compared to equivalent petrol engines.

Typology Displacement cc Cylinders HP power Technology Hybrid 140 HEV 1,600 4 94 + 49 Full Hybrid Tce 130 MHEV 1,200 3 turbos 130 Mild Hybrids ECO-G 100 LPG 1,000 3 turbos 100 Bifuel Dacia Duster 2024 engines

The mild hybrid and full hybrid engines represent the great innovation of the new generation of the Duster. The most important unit, which definitively replaces that one dieselis named Hybrid 140 and introduced by Dacia on Joggers in 2023, now also available on the new Duster. Based on technologies from Renault Groupthis full Hybrid system includes a 1.6 liter 4-cylinder petrol engine (94 HP)two electric motors, one from 49 HP and a high voltage starter/generator, along with a clutchless electrified automatic transmission.

Dacia Duster 2024 Hybrid engine

Thanks to the regenerative braking, the battery from 1.2 kWh and gearbox efficiency, it allows you to circulate in the city up to 80% in fully electric mode, reducing consumption by 20% in mixed cycle and up to 40% in urban cycle. Furthermore, the engine always starts in 100% electric mode.

The other hybrid engine on the Duster is the TCe 130characterized by a system 48V mild-hybrid, an absolute novelty for Dacia. This motorization gives 130 HP provides a level of light hybrid electrification and is combined with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Dacia Duster 2024 TCe 130 mild hybrid engine

The engine, with split a 3 cylinders and displacement 1.2Lis available with front or all-wheel driveand features supercharging with turbo. Thanks to the mild-hybrid system, this version reduces average consumption and CO2 emissions by 10%.

The unit could not be missing from the engine range of the new Duster ECO-G 100with power supply bifuel petrol-LPG. When powered by LPG, Duster ECO-G 100 emits on average the 10% less CO2 compared to equivalent petrol engines. With an overall autonomy of up to 1,300 km thanks to the two tanks 50 liters each (one for petrol and one for LPG), the transition between fuels occurs quickly and imperceptibly via a switch integrated into the dashboard. The LPG tank it is positioned under the boot floor, keeping the load volume unchanged.

