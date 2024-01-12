BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment continues with the gameplay dedicated to the protagonists of TEKKEN 8and today is the turn of Alisa Boscanovitch. Android created by Doctor Boscanovitchmade his debut within the franchise in TEKKEN 6: Bloodline Rebellion and has since become a fan favorite. If you missed them you can catch up on the gameplay here Leo, Steve Fox, Sergei Dragunov, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma And Panda.

Before leaving you with the video I remind you that the eighth chapter of the franchise will be available starting from January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Alisa

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu