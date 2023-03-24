HS Environment | A Finn was elected as the Director General of the EU Environmental Agency

Leena Ylä-Mononen will move to Copenhagen from the position of Director General of the Ministry of the Environment.

European a Finnish civil servant has been elected as the next director general of the Environment Agency Leena Ylä-Mononen.

The European Environment Agency is an EU agency that produces information to support the EU’s environmental and climate goals. For example, it does not formulate or propose new legislation, but collects, analyzes and compiles various statistics and other information.

It could be compared to the Finnish Environmental Center (Syke), but EU-wide. However, the European Environment Agency itself does not carry out terrain mapping or measurements. The agency is located in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Leena Ylä-Mononen

Upper Mononen now works as a senior director at the Ministry of the Environment. He heads the climate and environmental protection department in the ministry.

Previously, Ylä-Mononen worked as a unit manager at the European Chemicals Agency and before that as an expert and national expert at the European Commission. He has a master’s degree in agriculture and forestry.

European the environmental center compiles more than 200 statistics or other databases, it has around 260 employees and its budget is just under 60 million euros.

In addition to the EU member states, the agency is financed by Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Turkey and Switzerland. In addition, the agency cooperates with the Balkan countries.

The Director General of the European Environment Agency is elected for a five-year term, and the position can be held for a maximum of two terms.

With the current CEO With Hans Bruyninckx will complete two terms and he will end his ten-year term in May.

The pre-selection of applicants was made by the European Commission. From this group, the Governing Board of the European Environment Agency chose Ylä-Mononen as the Director General.