Stefano Mizzoni is yet another worker who tragically lost his life at work

He was called Stefano Mizzoni 21-year-old worker fell off the conveyor belt. For him, the rescuers, who immediately intervened in the company of Monterano canal, in the province of Rome, in Lazio, where he worked, they could not do anything for him. His death occurred shortly after his fall. The police have already begun to collect clues to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the incident.

Stefano Mizzoni was at work in a wood processing company of via delle Crete, in Canale Monterano. He had climbed onto the conveyor belt to try to remove a piece of wood that got stuck. Then the sudden fall. His conditions immediately appeared serious.

When he fell, the 21-year-old boy hit his head very hard, losing consciousness. When the 118 rescuers arrived, they immediately understood that there was an urgent need for an urgent transfer to the hospital, which is why the helicopter rescue service took the boy to the hospital. Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

The 21 year old boy, despite the attempts of the rescuers, first, and the doctors, then, he died in the hospital after a night of agony. The brain death of the young worker was signed by doctors on the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022. The family is considering whether to donate the boy’s organs.

On the spot, when help was called, the Carabinieri of the Manziana Station and the inspectors of the Spresal of Bracciano of the ASL Roma 4 also arrived, who made all the necessary findings to understand if there could be any responsibility in the incident .

21-year-old worker fallen from the conveyor belt, a community in mourning for Stefano Mizzoni

Stefano Mizzoni lived in Bracciano and worked in Canale Monterano. Since the fall, friends and acquaintances have been close to the 21-year-old boy’s family. Until the end they hoped that he could be saved.

Unfortunately, however, Stefano passed away a few hours after his arrival at the hospital in Rome.