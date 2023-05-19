News at camp @Rayados.

🇨🇱Sebastián Vegas did not train with the squad (he left earlier) due to a throat infection.

🇲🇽 Alfonso González suffered a blow to his left knee, but was in training.

🇨🇴 Duván Vergara is still apart.

The info @mmdeportesmx pic.twitter.com/3b3kRr68jy

— Erick González (@ERGonzalez18) May 18, 2023