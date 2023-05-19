Next Saturday the return of the Clásico Regio in the semifinal between Monterrey and Tigres will be played. In the first match, those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich did the same and achieved a valuable draw, however, they know that they should not trust themselves and go out to win in front of their fans.
However, not everything is rosy for the whole of La Pandilla, since there are two players who would be low for the weekend’s commitment.
Who are the casualties?
According to the first reports, the defender sebastian vegas he did not train the same as his other teammates in ‘El Barrial’, abandoning practice beforehand.
In additionArturo ‘Ponchito’ Gonzalez He was working carefully and with less intensity than the rest of his colleagues due to the discomfort of a blow.
The medical part of the Chilean defender is throat infection, a situation that left him ruled out of the ‘King Midas’ squad in the first leg against Tigres. Now, they have given him rest to assess him prior to Friday’s practice and determine if he can see action on Saturday at BBVA.
For his part, Alfonso González suffered a bruised left knee leaving the field of play in the complementary part at the Universitario.
This Thursday he worked separately from the rest of the squad and it is expected that the corresponding studies will be carried out tomorrow, this only to rule out any injury, although it is expected that he will have no problem appearing in the return game.
