According to figures from the French Ministry for Gender Equality, each year in France 94,000 women report having been victims of rape or attempted rape. But in 2021, just 1% of reported assaults resulted in a conviction. In addition to emotional and psychological trauma, rape victims also have to deal with stereotypes and an inflexible administrative system, which often affect proceedings and verdicts.

