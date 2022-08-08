Yesterday, the Tigres entered the always complicated field of the Hidalgo Stadium to measure strength against the Tuzos del Pachuca, falling convincingly 2-0
In a game that started entertaining and back and forth, the felines lost Jesús Angulo prematurely by expulsion, leaving his team at a disadvantage.
Here we review the performance of each of the players coached by coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera.
From the beginning of the game he was highly required by the attacks of Luis Chávez and Avilés Hurtado. Although he had a hard time keeping the balls, this was due to the force with which the impacts arrived.
He knew how to control the ball and he performed the defensive tasks correctly. He covered the bands well both there and back.
However, he was responsible for Pachuca’s second goal, since he wanted to anticipate by winning the ball from Kevin Álvarez, he did not get to the action and left only the rival player, who sent the ball for Ibáñez’s shot.
The Andean central defender went unnoticed on the pitch. Compared to other matches, this time it was difficult for him to cover due to the speed of Avilés.
Solid in the lower part of the field. The ‘Flaco’ was used thoroughly to avoid the attacks of the rival forwards.
He was hasty and distracted. Barely at minute 10 ‘of game 10’ he stepped on Avilés Hurtado, which caused the whistler to go to VAR to show the red card, leaving his team at a disadvantage.
Derived from that infraction, Pachuca’s goal fell on the free throw after the rebound given by Nahuel Guzmán.
He was under pressure after the constant attacks by the Pachuca team. He was rejecting the balls, although he couldn’t cope and ended up desperate.
Midfielder Guido Pizarro felt tired due to the intensity and the need to cover both in midfield and in the lower half. It was difficult for the Argentine to make the routes and he ended up leaving for the complementary part.
After the expulsion of his teammate Jesús Angulo, ‘Piojo’ Herrera entrusted him with the mission of having more time on the ball, doing it well and cutting off the attacking dynamics of the Tuzos.
When the rival’s goal fell, Miguel Herrera delayed Raymundo Fulgencio so that he could also make recovery plays, however, he showed little effort in the midfield and had a hard time making the ball cuts.
He was one of the most redeemable players of the feline team. He did sacrificial work going up and down to fight the balls. Without a doubt, a good game by ‘Diente’ López.
From the opening whistle, the Frenchman went to the front to try to open the scoring with shots from outside the area. Despite being down on the scoreboard and having a man down, he was one of the most committed in seeking the equalizer.
However, in the complementary part it did not look like in the first half.
Vladimir Lorona (1): He had only been on the pitch for a few minutes and was booked. Bitter debut for the Mexican.
Luis Quinones (3): Little shown in the game. He didn’t weigh as expected at the top of the field.
Francisco Venegas (2): He entered the complementary part at minute 76′ by Guido Pizarro. The balls he touched were minimal.
Jesus Garza (n/a): He entered at 89′ for Aquino just to collect the premium.
