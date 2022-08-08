Pescara shooting, all the tracks remain open. Identikit of the killer

The reasons behind the shooting in a bar in the center a Pescara remain a mystery. The ambush cost the architect his life Walter Albi aged 66 and the wounding of his friend and business partner Luca Cavallito, 48 years old. Precisely on the latter the investigations of the police station. Last Tuesday, in the hospital where he is hospitalized, – according to Corriere della Sera – a tattooed young man, Neapolitan cadence. He entered the Santo Spirito hospital and asked for him: Luca Cavallito. Therefore, in the thriller that troubles Pescara mister X. “I know that this man told the lady at the reception that he was a friend of Cavallito – says the mayor of Pescara, Carlo Masci – suspicious and called the hospital police station. But when the agents arrived the man was gone“.

THE video hospital – continues the Corriere – are now being examined by the Scientific, as well as those of bar area scene of the crime and, above all, that of the shooting. He comes excluding than the hospital man may be the killer: “Impossible that a murderer who acted totally covered, may show up the next day with his face uncovered in the hospital to ask about the wounded man who was shot the day before. “In the meantime, we are working on a very partial identikit of the killer, outlined on the basis of the video that depicts the crime: height one meter and seventy, sturdy build. “The track? All of them”, the investigators gliss. Organized crime, business, real estate projects, passion, even a outstanding debt of Cavallito. He could clarify many things.

