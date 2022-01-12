The Real Madrid has won a real game today in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup today in front of Barcelona (—), thanks to a goal in extra time by Fede Valverde. This is the 1×1 of the players of the white team:
Courtois (7): The first to stop was a header from Luuk de Jong after half an hour. He could do little in the tie play, which caught him at close range and at 2-2, he saved his team just later in a heads-up. Good double stop just after 3-2
Carvajal (7): it reappeared after several weeks of sick leave. Dembelé made him work a lot on the wing with his offensive speed. He joined more in attack in the second half and originated the center of 2-1. Watch out for a dangerous play from Pedri at the end.
Militao (7): the Brazilian does not miss a game. He joined the attack on some occasion and had a lot of aerial work with the Dembelé and Alba centers. He failed in clearance on the 1-1 play and Ansu escaped on the 2-2 play.
Nacho (8): He entered the center of the defense because of Alaba’s injury. He covered with his foot a dangerous shot from Dembelé and in general he contained the Barça offensives well, Most of the danger fell to the left, the opposite profile to the one he defended
Mendy (7): He lived very calm in the first half, when Ferrán Torres and Alves did not demand anything from him on defense. Very good on defense, although Abde gave him a little more trouble. Great move of his at the start of 2-1
Casemiro (8): he improved in the second half, with a pretty good individual play close to game time. He joined the attack quite a bit, almost like a playmaker. Yellow for a grab on Gavi. Started the 3-2 counter in extra time
Kroos (6): lost a ball in construction for taking too long to deliver. From the second half he began to play with more criteria, the usual for him. Even so, he lacked a little more control than usual in the center of the field and when Modric left he noticed it for the worse
Modric (8): good pass to Vinicius on a clear occasion at the beginning. Again he left details of his temperance and his game with the body, and also launched the dizzying white attacks. When the ball came to him, the team improved. He left with 10 minutes to go
Asensio (6): Ancelotti trusted him again. He shot high in the 7th minute and shortly before the first goal as well. Very participatory at the beginning, Ter Stegen took a shot at the edge of the break. He was losing steam after the half hour of meeting and he left replaced
Vinicius (9): his speed hurt Barcelona with spaces. In one of the innumerable cons he opened the scoring with the outside, to the squad. He was by far the most active in the Real Madrid attack and received several fouls. He ended up substituted in overtime, fused
Benzema (8): it took him 2 minutes to test his first shot. He gave a lot of speed to the white attacks and assisted Vinicius in the first goal. From then on he lost prominence, but the next one they gave him he sent it to the stick by himself and a couple of minutes later he scored 2-1.
Rodrygo (8): it was Ancelotti’s first change. As soon as Real Madrid entered, they put themselves ahead. He left a nice hat on Piqué and received a hard tackle from Nico. Served Fede Valverde’s goal in extra time
Valverde (8): Ancelotti put it in for Modric to contain the score, but then Barcelona tied. He made up for it with the 3-2 goal in extra time, a decisive goal for him
Lucas Vazquez (7): He entered extra time to give Carvajal a rest, who had returned after several games of absence. Very correct on the side, where he had to deal with Dembelé and Jordi Alba. Did quite well
Camavinga (sc): entered the second part of extra time to contain the final attempts of the Catalans
#1×1 #Real #Madrid #players #exciting #victory #Barcelona
Leave a Reply