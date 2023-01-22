Victory for Real Madrid that serves to hold Barça’s pulse for one more day. The whites beat Athletic at San Mamés, thanks to a goal from Benzema and above all their ability to know how to suffer when the Basques began to dominate the match. The group trained by Ancelotti did not shine, but they knew how to compete, these are their notes:
Courtois: (7) He didn’t have to take much effort in this match but his mere presence imposes on the rival attackers.
Nacho: (8) Nacho today has had a sublime match, and he is emerging as the best candidate to occupy the right-hand lane until the end of the season.
Military: (9) Another Militao recital that is at an excellent level. He put out fires everywhere and beat the Basque attackers in all duels.
Rudiger: (7) The German was more comfortable today and is progressing well after several somewhat weak matches.
Mendy: (6) Luckily he had no mistakes today, and at least he didn’t hinder the team, but he must continue to improve.
Camavina: (7) After several games without convincing as an interior, today as a midfielder he has been key in getting the ball out, playing fast and giving the team a lot of fluidity.
Ceballos: (8) The Andalusian stood out again in the match and his performance is surprising all those who saw him more outside than inside Real Madrid. His was the play for Benzema’s goal.
Valverde: (5) The Uruguayan can give much more. Valverde ran and fought for the team, but he didn’t have much impact on the game and he wasn’t effective on the cut either.
Ascent: (6) Rodrygo’s absence after the discussion with Ancelotti allowed Asensio to start, but the Spanish winger did not take advantage of the opportunity and we saw something missing.
Benzema: (7) The Frenchman scored a great goal and although he had less participation in the game than in other matches, he generated most of the danger.
wine jr: (5) Disappointing game by Vinicius, who was not even able to show his electricity and overflow in the second half with the most tired rival players.
Modric (s/p)
Rodrygo (s/p)
Tony Croos (6): Although he only entered for a few minutes, he managed to score the second goal that gave the whites peace of mind.
