Tijuana, Baja California.- The Restaurant explosion left a person with first-degree burns in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, this Sunday morning.

Around 08:00 hours there was an explosion by gas accumulation at the Angus Beef restaurant located on Gustavo Díaz Ordaz Boulevard.

We recommend you read:

The body was immediately moved Firefighters and Civil Protection of Tijuana to attend to the incident.

Restaurant explosion leaves one injured in Tijuana | Photo: Civil Protection

Restaurant workers, which was about to start its service this Sunday, were evacuated from the place.

According to local media, the workers announced that one of them suffered first-degree burns and traveled by his own means to receive medical attention.

We recommend you read:

The emergency bodies indicated that the explosion caused damage to restaurant windows and soffits.

Until now, the official cause of the explosion has not been revealed, however, one of the versions indicates that it was due to an oversight of leaving a key to the stoves open that caused the accumulation of gas that caused the explosion.