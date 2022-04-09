There may be some risk to exposure to electromagnetic fields that ‘gravitate’ around electric vehicles? This is the question that scientists have asked themselves JRC, the Joint Research Center of the European Commission. Electromagnetic safety is an issue that has not been dealt with much for now, and could also lead to changes in the structure of the cars if relevant data is highlighted.

In the Italian headquarters of JRC in Ispra, in the province of Varese, an investigation is underway which has added to the activities already present relating to emissions from traditional cars. Here you go in search of potential risks, and in fact the need is felt as there would be no precise rules on the shields that protect against electromagnetic fields. According to JRC, the effects on humans occur above well-defined thresholds. Low frequencies, between 1 Hz and 10 MHz, produce electrostimulation of the nervous system; higher frequencies, between 100 kHz and 300 GHz, instead lead to the heating of body tissues. However, the long-term health effects are not known, because there is no concrete evidence after years of studies.

The greater diffusion of electric cars, in this sense, it is an opportunity to study this issue even better, and to investigate further, we are trying to collect data on the magnetic fields generated by the flow of energy between high voltage batteries and electric motor. “From the tests carried out in 2020 on nine models, from the cheapest to the most sophisticated level, it emerged that in the phase of strong acceleration and “reloading” braking, the position of the feet is the most affected. They are the two phases in which the flows of electricity along the car’s circuits peak“, We read in the Sole 24 Ore.

Some information about electromagnetic fields on cars is already out there. For example, pacemaker wearers should stay away from super fast charging stations, those with direct current. Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that static and ultra-low frequency magnetic fields are not classifiable as carcinogens, which is why cars should be excluded from this scope.

There are so many important issues to put under the magnifying glass regarding the electric car. After dispelling the myth of the highest possibility of fire, in addition to electromagnetic fields, it is necessary to better understand the effective life of the batteries, the maintenance of their quality, their recovery. Only in a few years will we be able to have a more precise general picture, supported by a substantial amount of statistics.