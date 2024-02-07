Although Charles III's cancer diagnosis is a setback for the monarchy and raises uncertainty in the United Kingdom, the reality is that There is a well-detailed protocol that will ensure that the king's functions are covered during his illness..

The official commitments of the British king, Charles III, will be distributed among the rest of the active members of the royal family after the recent announcement that He suffers from cancer and will withdraw from public life to focus on his treatment, although he will continue to perform office duties..

Although the monarch's representative tasks will be distributed among the 11 'active members' of the Royal Household, the main role is expected to fall to Prince William, who enjoys high levels of popular approval.

Along with him, Princess Anne, the only sister of Charles III, will foreseeably maintain the ubiquity that already characterized her in 2023: she will surpass, according to a count by the 'Daily Telegraph', the king himself in the number of public commitments, with 457, compared to his brother's 425.

These operational components (known in English as 'working royals' and among which King Andrew's brother and his youngest son, Harry, are missing.) who will assume Carlos' public tasks from now on are:

Queen Camilla

The queen, 76, will take on more official commitments following the announcement of the cancer diagnosis of her husband, King Charles III, 75, which will focus on his treatment. Married to Carlos for 18 years, Camilla was crowned queen of the United Kingdom in a ceremony held at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6..

William and Kate, princes of Wales

Prince William and his wife, Kate, 41 and 42 years old respectively, are two of the members of the British royal house most beloved by citizens and have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Although Kate is recovering after abdominal surgery and is not expected to return to public activities until Easter, The couple performs numerous official engagements and frequently embarks on tours abroad..

Although William, the eldest son of the king and the late Diana of Wales, had decided to withdraw from public life to take care of his family due to Kate's loss, The new situation has led him to resume his agenda starting this Wednesday.. In his first appearance, she presided over a so-called investiture ceremony, in which prominent personalities are awarded the Order of the British Empire.

Photos of the event showed a relaxed and smiling prince, chatting amicably with the winners, such as international soccer player Ellen White, who conveyed her best wishes for his father's recovery. Later, during the night, the prince plans to participate in a gala dinner organized by the NGO London Air Ambulance, which he sponsors.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children

Princess Anne

She is the second daughter of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and the only sister of King Charles III. Distinguished with the title of Royal Princess, Before the death of her mother and the illness of her brother, Ana was one of the most active members of the family, whom she represents at many events every year..

After divorcing Captain Mark Phillips, Anne, 73, became the first divorced royal to remarry since Princess Victoria Melita of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

King Charles III of Great Britain and his sister, Princess Anne of Great Britain.

Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence

He is the current and second husband of Princess Anne, 69 years old and a retired Naval Navy officer. The two met when he was serving as equerry for Queen Elizabeth II in 1986 and even then it was rumored that the princess's first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips was breaking up..

Laurence and Princess Anne married in December 1992 in a Church of Scotland ceremony at Crathie Kir, near Balmoral, as the Church of Scotland permitted second marriages for divorced people.

The Dukes of Edinburgh, Edward and Sofia

Prince Edward, the youngest son of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, was created Duke of Wessex in 1999, before his marriage to Sophie Rhys-Jones, with whom he created the Wessex Trust in 1999, dedicated to providing opportunities for children. and young people.

Upon the death of his father – who first held the title of Duke of Edinburgh -, Edward received that title from his older brother, Charles III, while his wife, Sofia, with whom he has two children, became Duchess of Edinburgh..

Lady Louise, granddaughter of Elizabeth II, in a carriage with her parents, Prince Edward and Sophia of Wessex.

Princess Alexandra

Princess Alexandra, 87 years old, one of the dearest and closest companions of Queen Elizabeth II, of whom she is a first cousin, was born two weeks after her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated, and at the time of her birth was sixth in line to the crown.

She was married to businessman Sir Angus Ogilvy from 1963 until his death in 2004 and with him she had two children, James and Marina, which is why she is also known as Lady Ogilvy.

The Dukes of Gloucester, Richard and Brigid

Prince Richard is a first cousin of Elizabeth II and the youngest of the nine grandchildren of King George V and Queen Mary.

79 years old and an architect by training, Richard inherited the dukedom of Gloucester from his father after the death of his elder brother, William, and along with his wife, the Danish Brigida, 77, is a working member of the royal family..

The Duke of Kent, Edward

The Duke of Kent since the death of his father, George, in 1942, Edward, 88, is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and grandson of King George V and Queen Mary. He has been married since 1961 to Catalina, with whom he has three children.

His duties include the presidency of the prestigious tennis club The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where the Wimbledon grass tournament is held annually; It carries out charitable functions focusing on war veterans and also on British technology and industry issues.

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Photo: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

EFE