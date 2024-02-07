In a post on his social network Truth Social, former American president Donald Trump (2017-2021) criticized a decision by a Washington court, which pointed out on Tuesday (6) that he does not have presidential immunity against charges for allegedly trying to reverse his 2020 election defeat and instigating the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

“A President of the United States must have full immunity to perform his duties properly and do what needs to be done for the good of our country,” Trump wrote.

“A nation-destroying decision like this cannot be maintained. If not reversed, as it must be, this decision will terribly harm not only the presidency, but also the life, breathing and success of our country”, added the Republican, whose defense must appeal to the Supreme Court.

“A president will be afraid to act for fear of the cruel response from the opposing party after leaving office. I know from experience, because I’m going through it right now,” Trump said.

“It will become a political weapon for electoral interference. Even our elections will be corrupted and besieged. So bad and so dangerous for our nation. Save presidential immunity!” said the Republican.

The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled on Tuesday that Trump is no longer president but “Citizen Trump” and that “any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as president no longer protects him against this lawsuit.” ”.

Tuesday's court ruling came after Trump asked the court on December 24 to overturn a lower court judge's decision to reject immunity requests made by his legal team.

In the petition to the appeals court, Trump's legal team argued that special prosecutor Jack Smith's prosecution is unconstitutional because presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted unless they are first convicted by the Senate.

On February 2, federal judge Tanya Chutkan, from Washington, who is handling the Capitol invasion case, postponed the start date of the trial, which was supposed to begin on March 4, pending the resolution announced this Tuesday.

The Washington case is one of four criminal charges against Trump in various courts. The Republican tycoon is accused in a Georgia state court for allegedly leading a scheme to change the election results in the state, where he lost to current president Joe Biden.

In New York, he was accused of alleged irregular payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an affair in the past, to buy her silence during the 2016 election campaign.

In Florida, Trump is accused of illegally removing and keeping confidential documents in his Mar-a-Lago mansion that he took from the White House after leaving power.

This will be an important week for Trump, as the Supreme Court will begin analyzing on Thursday (8) whether the 14th Amendment to the Constitution makes the former president ineligible, as several states accuse him of having led an “insurrection” in 2021 . (With EFE Agency)