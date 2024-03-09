To the surprise of many, New York, the largest city in the world, does not appear in this ranking that was prepared based on 16 key stress indicators; like work hours, bank debts, divorce rates, travel times to work, among others.

According to the survey that used data from the CDC, the US Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, among others, these are lThe states where people report the most stress:

1. Tennessee

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4.Louisiana

5. Snowfall

6. South Carolina

7. Georgia

8. Arizona

9. West Virginia

10. Indian

On the other hand, The states that reported a less stressful life are: Washington, Wyoming, Idaho, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Utah and North Dakota.

The cost of living, cheaper in Idaho than in California, is one of the reasons that drives people to move out of state. Photo:Getty Images Share

Health problems caused by stress



According to the WHO, Stress affects people both mentally and physically. So a little stress is good and can help you carry out daily activities, however, when people live too stressed, this can cause physical and mental health problems.

The Signs of excess stress can range from continuous headachespoor quality of sleep, difficulties concentrating and relaxing, stomach or body pain, even mental illnesses such as anxiety.

If you feel that you are experiencing any of these problems, it is advisable to consult a specialist.