Santiago Buitrago and Egan Bernal They survived a dantesque period in Paris Nice, which took place between Nice and La Madone d'Utelle, of 104 kilometers, with a high finish won by Aleksandr Vlasov, Brando McNulty remains a leader.

Under the rain, the wet floor and the strong cold, Bernal tried to maintain his sixth position, while Santiago Buitrago to go for the stage win, but none of that happened.

The race was fast, despite the bad weather, as the runners pressed the accelerator in search of the strength of their rivals to decrease with a view to the final climb.

Bad weather

Harold Tejada He had a puncture 30 kilometers from the finish line and lost the lot's wheel, the second accident that harmed a Colombian in the race after the fall on Friday of Santiago Buitrago, who was second overall.

Tejada was in ninth place overall, one minute and 32 seconds behind, but the penultimate day for him was not the best.

Ineos set a strong pace on the final climb, followed by the Soudal of Remco Evenepoel and Bernal attacked with 6.9 km left and selected the group.

The Colombian won the special sprint and achieved six seconds, which helped him continue his search for promotion in the general classification.

Attacks and attacks

Evenepoel launched his attack with 4.5 kilometers to go and was controlled by Matteo Jorgenson and Brandon McNulty, but meters later the entire group of 16 cyclists who opened the road arrived.

Bora gave order to Alexsandr Vlasov to leave and opened a gap. Bernal paid the sacrifice for him, while Evenepoel tried to take seconds, but McNulty fought back. Well Buitrago, who entered in the sixth box, while his compatriot lost more than a minute.

The Paris Nice will end this Sunday with a broken section over 109 kilometers.

Classifications

Stage

1. Aleksandr Vlasov 2h 44m 03s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 8 s

3. Primoz Roglic mt

4. Mattias Skjelmose mt

5. Matteo Jorgenson mt

6. Santiago Buitrago at 13 s

7. Brandon McNulty at 27 seconds

8. Wilco Kelderman at 31 s11,. Egan Bernal at 1 min 01 s

General

1. Brndon Mcnulty 25h 00m 28s

2. Matteo Jorgenson at 4 seconds

3. Mattias Skjelmose at 35 seconds

4. Remco Evenepoel at 36 s

5. Luke Plapp at 47s

6. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 21 s

7. Egan Bernal at 1 min 42 s

12. Santiago Buitrago at 2 min 19 s