The prestigious Forbes magazine, a world leader in finance and economics, among other things, has published a list of the most valued football clubs in the world. Many more factors come into this assessment in addition to budgets, since there are certain intangibles that greatly increase the bad brand of some teams.
Let’s see what is the list of the 10 most valued clubs according to Forbes:
The London team moved to the prestigious Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which added to its recent good years in the Champions League and a great squad, have made it among the top 10 despite not being one of the most successful teams.
Despite the fact that the PSG sheikhs have made the Parisian team a super team, it is still not among the first, since history and social heritage are an intangible value that the French team still does not have at the level of other teams.
Arsenal has had a few difficult years at a sporting level, which has kept it away from the top, but it is a historic club with a great heritage, which is why it remains in this top 10.
Abramovich made Chelsea a great team, when it was a team that saw the greats of England from below. Now the Russian has left, but he has left behind a champion team that is rich both financially and in social and brand heritage.
The petrodollars entered Manchester City several years ago and have made Manchester’s second team now the first. The fact of being an English team favors it to have a higher value than PSG, since the English league has a greater prestige.
The red team had a bump but it is undoubtedly one of the clubs with the most social and historical heritage, and now, it has managed to grow a lot economically and be one of the best teams at a sporting level.
Manchester United is undoubtedly the most successful club in England and one of the biggest in the world. The Red Devils have a globally recognized brand and millions of fans who follow them at every game. This causes their brand value to skyrocket above even some of the bigger budget teams in their league.
Bayern Munich is one of the clubs with the most members in the world. In addition, its dominance in Germany and its history in Europe make it a well-known brand worldwide.
Spanish teams have experienced a golden age in recent decades, especially Real Madrid, which in addition to this, has a long history of success. The magnitude of this team, in which it has always managed to attract stars and be recognized throughout the world, makes it always be at the top of these lists.
Barça has managed to revolutionize football with its own style, which has also made it a brand throughout the world and achieve international prestige superior to all. Despite this, the economic crisis in which it is immersed may lead to a clear decrease in its value.
